REFILE-Shah Deniz consortium chooses TAP to carry Azeri gas to Europe

BAKU, June 28 The consortium developing
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field has chosen the Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) for natural gas deliveries to Europe, Gordon
Birrell, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia
and Turkey said on Friday.
TAP defeated the rival Nabucco West project.
The project, first envisioned more than a decade ago,
reflects a European Union push for alternatives to Russian gas
imports and is expected to start flowing in 2019.
TAP is fronted by Norway's Statoil, Swiss company
AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany.
The TAP pipeline will collect Azeri gas in Turkey and carry
it across Greece and Albania before reaching southern Italy,
stretching 870 kilometres (540 miles).
The leading company in Nabucco West is Austria's OMV
.