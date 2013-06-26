OMV says Nabucco West not selected for Azeri gas pipeline

VIENNA, June 26 Nabucco West, the OMV-led
consortium that was bidding to build a pipeline to
bring Azeri gas to Europe, has not been selected by the gas
field's operators, it said on Wednesday.
Nabucco West, which had been a decade in the planning, was
competing with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, a project of Statoil
, AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas.
"The Nabucco West project was not selected by the
consortium," OMV said in a statement.
"OMV intends to play a role in further securing and
diversifying the gas supply to Europe and will assess
alternatives to complement the existing supply routes."