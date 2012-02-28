HOW TO PLAY IT: Protection from high gas prices

NEW YORK Feb 28 High gasoline prices could eat away at the underpinnings of the U.S. stock market's recent rally.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index is approaching 1,370, up 8.6 percent from the start of the year. That's the high-water mark it reached in May before a volatile summer erased the gains and the S&P ended at 1,257, a 2 percent gain after dividends for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average, meanwhile, looks poised to soon close above the psychological milestone of 13,000 for the first time since May 2008.

Improving consumer confidence is one reason behind the swift march forward. The housing market appears to be stabilizing, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent in January from 9.1 percent in August. The University of Michigan's consumer confidence survey rose for the sixth straight month in February.

That confidence may be shaky, however. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is up nearly 30 cents over the last month, according to the Automobile Association of America.

Pricier fill-ups at the pump often translate into short-term sales declines for restaurants, retailers and hotels that depend on consumer spending. But higher gas prices could also deflate business and investor confidence that the economic recovery will continue to grow at its current pace. That could effectively stop the stock market in its tracks.

How to position a portfolio if gas prices stall the rally:

LOOK FOR VALUE

The broad stock market may have already delivered the majority of its gains for the year, analysts say. Opting for specific sectors or companies over betting on a rising tide could be in order.

"The upside for stocks is limited in early 2012," Barry Knapp, chief U.S. equity strategist at Barclays, said in a note to clients Monday. The stock market will probably "muddle through" until the U.S. presidential election in November, he wrote.

The rising price of gas is one big reason for the short-term caution, Knapp noted. He expects technology and energy companies to outperform the broad market through June.

For long-term investors, technology may be the better play. Apple Inc's nearly $100 billion cash pile gets the most attention, but many other tech companies have strong balance sheets that could portend a wave of share buybacks and dividends.

And despite the technology sector's 14 percent gain so far this year, there are few signs of a bubble in the making. The S&P information technology index currently yields 1 percent and trades at 14.6 times earnings, only slightly more than the multiple of the broad index.

The $2.2 billion Vanguard Information Technology ETF , for instance, is weighted toward very large tech companies. Apple, International Business Machines Corp, and Microsoft Corp make up nearly a third of the assets in the exchange-traded fund, which charges 19 cents per $100 invested and yields 1.4 percent.

Pankaj Patel, a quantitative research analyst at Credit Suisse, recommends buying value stocks with positive momentum, as evidenced by beating sales estimates or improving margins in recent earnings reports. Among them: Dean Foods Co, apparel maker VF Corp and Jarden, the company behind brands like Mr. Coffee and Crock Pot.

Shares of VF Corp are up nearly 11 percent over the last month after its quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates on the strength of its Timberland brand. The company, which also makes Wrangler jeans, The North Face outdoor gear and Vans shoes, offers a dividend yield of 2 percent.

Matthew Kaufler, a portfolio manager of the $904 million Federated Clover Value fund, said he was looking for companies that are changing their strategies in some way and whose strong balance sheets could help them weather a slowdown brought on by higher gas prices.

One pick: insurer Allstate Corp. "This is a company that has shown that it's ready to give up market share in Florida and New York in order to make those important markets more profitable," he said, noting that the company has raised rates and improved underwriting standards in those states.

Allstate could have momentum in its favor, too. Its operating income nearly tripled in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, in part because of an average 7.8 percent rate increase in its homeowner insurance line. Its shares are up 14 percent since the start of the year and trade at 20 times earnings. The company pays a dividend yield of 2.8 percent.

FIND CONSUMER STAPLES OVERSEAS

Last year's volatile market has helped make traditional defensive plays, like the utility sector, expensive. Instead, consider what at first seems nutty: looking toward Europe for a cheaper measure of safety.

Global consumer staple companies that are based in Europe continue to trade at a discount to their U.S. counterparts because they have been unfairly hit by the European Union's debt crisis, said Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market strategist at Bernstein Research.

These global brands offer investors two benefits: They tend to offer large dividends, and they are building strong positions in growing emerging markets.

Nestle SA, for instance, is the dominant company in the packaged food business in Latin America, Zlotnikov said. L'Oreal SA is second only to Procter & Gamble Co in China's personal care market, while SAB Miller ranks second in India's alcohol market.

These European-based companies tend to be cheaper because of concerns about Europe's fiscal health. Nestle, for instance, trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18, compared with nearly 20 for U.S.-based P&G.

The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples ETF is an option for investing more broadly in global brands building market share in emerging markets. Nestle, British American Tobacco Plc and Unilever Plc are among the top holdings of the $451 million fund, which charges 48 cents per $100 invested and yields 2.4 percent.