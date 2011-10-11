UPDATE 2-Gas field growth fuels Turkmen energy ambitions

* South Iolotan gas field is world's second-largest - GCA
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Oct 11 An independent auditor ranked
Turkmenistan's South Iolotan gas field as the world's
second-largest and raised its reserve estimate on Tuesday for
the deposit, underpinning the Central Asian state's ambition to
rival Russia as a key energy supplier.
British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) said the
South Iolotan field, which should allow Turkmenistan to become a
major gas supplier to Europe and China, contained between 13.1
trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres (tcm) of natural gas.
"Turkmenistan's gas reserves are more than enough for any
potential demand over the foreseeable future, whether it be from
China, Russia, Iran or Europe," said Jim Gillett, GCA's business
development manager.
Turkmenistan, a reclusive former Soviet republic of 5.4
million people, holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas
reserves and is seeking to diversify exports from its Soviet-era
master Russia to China, Iran, and Europe.
The desert nation plans to more than treble annual gas
output to 230 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2030, of which it
would export 180 bcm. Gas from South Iolotan will provide much
of this increase.
South Iolotan is aimed to be the major supplier to a planned
increase in gas shipments eastward to China through a pipeline
network that snakes nearly 2,000 km (1,250 miles) through
Central Asia into China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.
China received more than 4 bcm of gas through the pipeline
in 2010, its first full year of operation, and Turkmenistan has
said supplies could rise to 17 bcm in 2011 and 20 bcm in 2012,
and the two countries are planning to raise annual Turkmen gas
supplies to 60 bcm per year, equivalent to more than 60 percent
of China's domestic gas production in 2010.
Turkmenistan also supplies gas to its neighbour Iran.
But the country so far lacks infrastructure to export large
amounts of gas to western Europe, and the route to China is so
far also not profitable.
"The Central Asian pipeline (to China) is not so attractive
because Turkmenistan is not earning money from it, merely paying
down debt after China bankrolled the pipeline," Andrew Neff,
Russia and CIS analyst at Global Insight said.
PIPELINE TO EUROPE?
While the European route offers the highest revenue
prospects for Turkmenistan, it is also the least developed and
most challenging, analysts said.
Turkmen gas is crucial to the success of a European
Union-backed project to deliver energy from the Caspian region
through a Southern Corridor that would reduce Europe's
dependence on Russian supplies.
Gas from South Iolotan could theoretically be delivered to
the Caspian shore via Turkmenistan's planned "East-West"
pipeline, from where it could cross the sea to Azerbaijan and
link up with the planned Southern Corridor route to Europe.
But analysts said there was no point in European investors
developing the findings without expanding the export
infrastructure.
"We remain skeptical for the European monetization option,"
said Massimo Di-Odoardo, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie in London.
"Reaching a political and legal agreement to build a Trans
Caspian pipeline remain challenging, despite the renewed effort
that the European Commission is putting into it," he added.
"We don't believe that any discovery in Turkmenistan would
change the medium term picture on the southern (gas) corridor,"
said Elio Ruggeri, who is at Italian energy company Edison
and head of the ITGI pipeline project, which aims to
transport Azeri gas through Turkey and Greece and Italy,
Turkmenistan's gas shipments to Russia, which buys Turkmen
gas for resale to Europe, have declined after a dispute between
the two countries over a pipeline rupture in 2009.
Official data are hard to obtain in the secretive state,
where the word of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is final,
but industry sources estimate Turkmenistan's current annual gas
output at 40-44 bcm per year, below the 75 bcm per year prior to
the Russian dispute in 2009.
BIGGER RESERVES
South Iolotan sprawls over an area of 3,000 sq km about 350
km (220 miles) southeast of the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.
The latest estimate, unveiled by GCA at a presentation in
Ashgabat, is significantly higher than its previous forecast
three years ago of reserves between 4 tcm and 14 tcm. The upper
range also tallies with the Turkmen government's view that the
field could hold in excess of 21 tcm.
GCA said the new estimate placed South Iolotan second only
to Iran's South Pars in terms of gas reserves, and ahead of
Russia's Urengoy field. GCA's 2008 forecast had ranked South
Iolotan as the world's sixth-largest gas field.
The auditor said that the current estimates for South
Iolotan's reserves might rise further. Yashlar, a separate
field, could contain between 1.45 tcm and 5.0 tcm, Gillett said.
"The current estimated data for both South Iolotan and
Yashlar may well increase still further as additional data are
acquired," Gillett said.
Gillett said it would take about three years for industrial
production to begin at the field.
Four companies -- Chinese state oil and gas firm CNPC,
Petrofac Emirates and South Korea's LG International
Corp and Hyundai Engineering Co -- won
$9.7 billion worth of contracts in December 2009 to develop the
field. They will drill and build gas plants.
