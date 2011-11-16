UPDATE 1-Turkmen gas ambitions hinge on investment

* Chevron official says country trying to "do it yourself"
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Nov 16 Turkmenistan's
ever-expanding oil and gas resources need serious investment if
the Central Asian country is to realise its ambition of
capturing growing world demand for energy, a Chevron Corp
official said on Wednesday.
A reclusive former Soviet republic holding the world's
fourth-largest natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan plans to more
than treble natural gas output by 2030.
"This is a relatively steep growth profile by anyone's
standards," Douglas Uchikura, president of Chevron Nebitgaz
B.V., said in a speech to an industry conference.
"Yet the approach you're taking is to try to do it yourself,
without any long-term partnerships with experienced
international oil companies."
Turkmenistan, a country of 5.4 million people, is seeking to
lessen its dependence on gas sales to Soviet-era master Russia
by opening up new supply routes into China, the European Union
and Iran.
Oil and Gas Minister Bairamgeldy Nedirov said Turkmenistan
was in talks with U.S., Russian and Chinese companies to secure
the "significant investment" needed to produce 67 million tonnes
of oil and 230 billion cubic metres of gas a year by 2030.
"What we're all trying very hard to understand is the degree
to which 'vision' and 'opportunity' are effectively being
converted into 'actuality' and 'achievement'," Uchikura said.
Baymurad Hojamuhamedov, the deputy prime minister with
responsibility for the energy sector, presented new state data
that showed Turkmenistan's onshore hydrocarbon resources had
almost doubled in size since the start of 2006.
He said Turkmenistan's total hydrocarbon reserves as of Oct.
1, 2011, stood at 71.21 billion tonnes, including 53.01 billion
tonnes of onshore resources and 18.20 million tonnes offshore,
versus 45.44 billion tonnes as of Jan. 1, 2006.
Hojamuhamedov said Turkmenistan's total proved reserves of
natural gas were 25.2 trillion cubic metres (tcm) as of Oct. 1.
The massive South Iolotan complex, when including the
adjacent Yashlar and Osman fields, accounted for approximately
three-quarters of the latest reserve total, he said.
SECOND-LARGEST FIELD
The auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has ranked South
Iolotan as the world's second-largest natural gas field after
South Pars in Iran, saying last month it could contain between
13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres.
The Yashlar field could hold up to another 5 tcm, it said.
Uchikura said Turkmenistan could become a key supplier to
meet incremental demand growth in many markets, but that the
country should move quickly to beat competition from other
suppliers, especially as the role of LNG and shale gas grows.
"Other gas producers will compete aggressively for the same
markets. So, if you keep that in mind, it may not be all that
important that we continue to hear the resource numbers for
South Iolotan-Osman are climbing," he said.
The absence of any firm production commitments has long been
a source of frustration for Western energy majors enticed by
Turkmenistan's oil and gas resources.
Although companies such as Malaysia's Petronas and
Dubai-based Dragon Oil have been drilling for years on
the Caspian Sea shelf, Chinese state-owned CNPC is still the
only foreign firm with an onshore production sharing agreement.
CNPC has invested $2.3 billion to date at the Bagtyyarlyk
deposit and plans to build second gas-processing plant there by
2013, CNPC Turkmenistan General Director Lu Gongxun told the
conference.
Uchikura said partnerships between international oil majors
and host governments in countries with similar ambitions to
Turkmenistan had worked better than the "do-it-yourself" model.
Turkmenistan's production growth, he said, was premised on
deep, sub-salt reservoirs with higher pressure and temperatures
than experienced on any large scale in the country. The cost of
building pipelines could also run to another $100 billion.
PIPELINE POLITICS
Uchikura said Turkmenistan's annual gas production
capability had averaged around 70 bcm in the 20 years since
independence from the Soviet Union.
Production dropped sharply in 2009, however, during a
dispute with Russia over a pipeline rupture.
China has taken up some of this slack. Turkmenistan has
pumped nearly 17 billion bcm through a 2,000-km (1,250-mile)
Central Asian pipeline to China that opened in late-2009, and
annual supplies are forecast eventually to reach 60 bcm.
Turkmenistan also plans to supply gas westward to Europe by
building a pipeline under the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, a route
that would reduce European dependence on Russian gas.
The European Union-backed plan has drawn fierce criticism
from the Kremlin, which argues that a trans-Caspian pipeline
should be approved by all five Caspian littoral states,
including Russia.
In a show of U.S. support for the project, an official from
President Barack Obama's administration said producer countries,
including Turkmenistan, should make their own independent
choices with regard to their energy resources.
"If Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan agree on construction of
such a pipeline, no other country has veto power over that
decision," said Daniel Stein, senior advisor to the U.S. State
Department's office of the special envoy for Eurasian energy.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Anthony Barker)