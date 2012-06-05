UPDATE 2-Exxon Mobil warns red tape risks snuffing out gas boom

* Exxon Mobil CEO says governments must avoid tangle of
rules
* U.S. natural gas prices have fallen to lowest in a decade
* CEO says Exxon Mobil considering exporting LNG from U.S.
* Confirms company looking at building Texas petrochemical
plant
By Charlie Zhu and Rebekah Kebede
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Exxon Mobil Corp,
the world's largest publicly listed energy company, warned on
Tuesday that too much government regulation could undermine a
rapid global expansion of gas output from a range of
unconventional sources.
Helped by a boom in shale gas, Exxon Mobil has become North
America's largest natural gas producer, but energy firms face
pressure for tighter regulation of the industry over concerns
about the impact of drilling on the environment and also public
concern that U.S. gas prices could rise if the gas is exported.
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson said governments
had to ensure the right environment for future investments in
gas projects.
"Regulations should provide a clear, efficient roadmap for
how to get things done, not a complex tangle of rules that are
used to stop things from getting done," Tillerson told the World
Gas Conference in the Malaysian capital.
"If government puts the development of these new sources of
energy at a standstill, they will find their economies walking
backwards," he added.
Tillerson did not explicitly single out U.S. policy, but
later told Reuters the country needs a "sound" energy policy and
that putting off such a policy was "not particularly useful".
Executives who attended the conference said they assumed
Tillerson's comments referred to the recent controversy over
unconventional gas development in the United States and some
said they were surprised by the forcefulness of his comments.
"The recent North American experience in unconventional
development has reminded the world of the value of competitive
and free markets for improving the lives of consumers,"
Tillerson said.
"But technological breakthroughs that allow for
unconventional gas recovery emanate from investments and
industry in private markets, they are not the result of
government policies that pick winners and losers."
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has been under
pressure to rein in energy exports from the Unites States to
protect consumers and manufacturers from price spikes.
The White House has said that while it is not opposed to
exporting LNG, it will base its decision on whether or not to
allow more gas export projects to proceed on an official
analysis on the economic impact of sending gas abroad which will
be completed later this year.
The rapid rise in production of shale gas and oil trapped in
difficult reservoirs has revolutionised the industry of the
United States, the world's top fuel consumer, turning it from
the biggest gas importer to a potential exporter.
Lawmakers have called for the federal government to consider
four factors when weighing energy exports: national security,
energy security, economic impacts and environmental protection.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
The surge in unconventional supplies will see the United
States overtake Russia as the world's biggest natural gas
producer in 2017, the International Energy Agency said on
Tuesday.
The IEA expects total U.S. gas production to rise from 653
billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2011 to 769 bcm in 2017.
"Governing or setting policy and regulations based on the
precautionary principle will stifle innovation and investment
and bring development to a standstill," Tillerson said.
Exxon and other energy companies such as Chevron Corp
have faced calls for tighter restrictions on exploiting
unconventional gas such as shale gas due to environmental risks.
Energy companies use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to
create fissures in rock like shale that allow oil and gas to
escape. In the process water, sand and chemicals are pumped at
very high pressures into wells drilled deep into the ground.
France, which has some of Europe's largest shale gas
reserves, last year banned the use of fracking on worries about
environmental damage.
About a year ago, South Africa also imposed a fracking
moratorium on oil and gas exploration licences.
A global framework for unconventional gas development for
all members of the International Energy Agency is necessary to
produce unconventional gas, IEA Executive Director Maria van der
Hoeven told Reuters on Tuesday.
"If there is no regulatory framework for the exploration of
unconventional gas - well we have seen what has happened in
France and in South Africa - then the gas will stay where it is.
Underground," van der Hoeven said.
U.S. LNG EXPORTS
Tillerson said Exxon Mobil is studying plans to export LNG
from the United States. The United States has approved just one
LNG export project, but 14 more have either filed for approval
or are under consideration.
U.S. natural gas prices have hit their lowest in a decade
and are expected to remain low for years because of increased
output from unconventional reserves including shale gas,
prompting developers to look for ways to export it to
higher-paying markets in Europe and Asia.
U.S. gas futures were around $2.40 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) on Tuesday, while Asian spot LNG
prices were about seven times more expensive at over
$18 per mmBtu for July cargoes.
Exxon is looking at building a new petrochemical plant in
Texas to take advantage of cheap shale gas, but has not decided
on the level of investment nor whether it would export
petrochemicals, Tillerson confirmed.
"We will see where the markets are for those chemicals," he
said speaking on the sidelines of the conference.
The plant could be online as soon as 2016, according to a
U.S. environmental filing seen by Reuters.