UPDATE 1-Gasfrac Q2 loss widens as costs rise

Q2 loss/basic shr C$0.13 vs C$0.4/basic shr, yr ago
Operating expenses rose 47 pct to C$15.4 mln
Aug 8 Canada's Gasfrac Energy Services Inc's quarterly loss widened as operating costs rose, and extended spring breakup conditions.
Net loss was C$7.8million, or 13 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with C$1.3 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, a year ago.
The company, which developed the LPG fracturing technology to fracture oil wells safely with LPG, said revenue rose 6 percent to C$14.1 million.
Operating expenses rose 47 percent to C$15.4 million
The company said it expects the North American pressure pumping market to remain strong and overall demand for fracturing services to rise this year.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$8.15 Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
