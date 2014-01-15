版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-GasLog shares down 3.3 pct after the bell following agreement to purchase LNG carriers

NEW YORK Jan 15 GasLog Ltd : * Shares were down 3.3 percent after the bell following agreement to purchase lng

carriers
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐