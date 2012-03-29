UPDATE 1-GasLog prices IPO below range - underwriter

March 29 Liquefied natural gas carrier operator GasLog Ltd priced its initial public offering at $14 a share, below its indicated range, an underwriter told Reuters on Thursday.

Monaco-based GasLog had said it expected to offer 23.5 million shares priced $16 to $18 apiece.

At the IPO price, the company raised $329 million from the offering. It had said it planned to use the proceeds from the offering to make installment payments on its eight new LNG carrier construction contracts.

LNG is one of the few profitable sectors in the shipping industry, in contrast with dry bulk and tanker markets, which continue to suffer from oversupply and funding difficulties.

GasLog has applied to have its common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GLOG" and is expected to start trading on Friday.

The company, which is controlled by Greek shipping magnate Peter G. Livanos, said it intends to pay a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share commencing in the fourth quarter of 2012.

GasLog posted a profit of $13.7 million in 2011. It had $66.5 million in revenue in the year, 99 percent of which came from one customer - BG Group.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and UBS are lead underwriters to the offering.