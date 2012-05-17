UPDATE 1-GasLog profit beats Street on higher vessel utilization

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 GasLog Ltd, which went public two months ago, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher utilization at its two-ship fleet, but forecast lower profit for the full year.
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operator said it expects general and administrative expenses to grow faster than revenue in 2012 as its new ships will be delivered only in 2013.
Monaco-based GasLog's fleet consists of 10 wholly-owned LNG carriers, including two ships delivered in 2010 and eight on order.
First-quarter profit fell to $2.2 million, or 6 cents a share, from $5.0 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $16.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 3 cents a share on revenue of $18.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GasLog shares, which have lost 11 percent of their value in the last two months, closed at $11.02 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.