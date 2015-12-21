CORRECTED-BRIEF-GasLog Partners to recommend to board a cash dividend

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Dec 21 GasLog Partners LP: * GasLog Partners - has not experienced any material change in partnership's operations since reporting financial results for quarter ended September 30 * GasLog Partners - to recommend to partnership's board of directors a cash distribution per unit of $0.478 for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S