CORRECTED-BRIEF-GasLog Partners to recommend to board a cash dividend

Dec 21 GasLog Partners LP: * GasLog Partners - has not experienced any material change in partnership's operations since reporting financial results for quarter ended September 30 * GasLog Partners - to recommend to partnership's board of directors a cash distribution per unit of $0.478 for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage