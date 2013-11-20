版本:
BRIEF-Gas Natural Q3 loss per share $0.10

Nov 20 Gas Natural Inc : * Reports 2013 third quarter results * Q3 loss per share $0.10 * Qtrly operating revenues $13.0 million versus $10.5 million * Says total throughput volume was up 9.6% in third quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
