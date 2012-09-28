版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts Gas Natural BAN to B3/Baa1.ar

Sept 28 Gas Natural BAN SA : * Moody's downgrades Gas Natural BAN s.a. to b3/baa1.ar; changes outlook to

