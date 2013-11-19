U.S. gasoline prices rise after Antwerp refinery fire

NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. gasoline prices rose close
to 1 percent on Tuesday after a blast halted production at a
large European refinery which exports some gasoline to the
Unites States.
One person was killed and two are missing following an
explosion at Total's 360,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Antwerp, Belgium oil refinery which forced it to halt gasoline
production.
"It seems like a rather serious blast, and given how big an
exporter of gasoline to the U.S. the refinery is, gasoline
prices are likely to find a boost," said Amrita Sen, chief
analyst at consultants Energy Aspects.
The United States imported some 59,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd)of oil products, on average, from Belgium in August,
according to U.S. government data, some 6,000 bpd of which were
finished gasoline.
The fire and ensuing shutdown also boosted heating oil
prices as distillate stocks in Europe will fall and the
continent will be forced to rely on U.S. exports as those
supplies remain tight.
U.S. gasoline futures traded as much as 2.19 cents a
gallon higher to $2.6787 a gallon. Heating oil futures
gained as much as 2.09 cents to $2.9431.