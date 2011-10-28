UPDATE 1-Brazil cuts fuel tax in boost for Petrobras

* Tax cut to help Petrobras refining margins

* Gov't avoiding higher fuel prices on inflation worries

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 Brazil said on Friday that it would cut a fuel tax in a move that would increase profit for state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which has lost billions of dollars due to a policy limiting prices for gasoline and diesel.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it was cutting the tax known as CIDE to 0.09 reais ($.05) per liter from 0.19 ($0.11) reais per liter per liter. The tax reduction will be made official on Monday, the ministry said.

The tax reduction would help improve performance of Petrobras' refining unit, which has been forced to sell to distributors at a fixed price even as as international oil prices increased.

Petrobras confirmed it would raise wholesale fuel prices as of Nov. 1.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the tax cut would cost the government 1.77 billion reais (US$1.06 billion) in 2012 and 282 million reais this year.

The fuel pricing policy has been a principal complaint of Petrobras investors and has frequently been cited as an example of how government influence can cut into returns at the state-run oil company.

While the price of oil has risen more than 16 percent this year and more than 7 percent this month, Petrobras has not raised prices for gasoline and diesel since 2008.

The tax move is designed to avoid raising prices at the pump, which would push up consumer prices, a major concern for Brazilian policy makers as inflation runs near six-year highs and above the central bank's target rate. ($1=1.67 reais) (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; writing by Brian Ellsworth)