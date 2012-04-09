UPDATE 1-LA gasoline up 6 cents on Chevron work plan-trade

HOUSTON, April 9 Gasoline climbed 6 cents a
gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as Chevron Corp
plans to overhaul a coking unit this month at its
273,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo,
California, traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards sold at a 3-cent discount, up from a previous finish
at 9 cents under NYMEX May RBOB gasoline.
A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
"The facility regularly conducts routine maintenance on
various pieces of equipment within the refinery and, as a matter
of practice we generally do not discuss any details about the
day-to-day operations of the facility," Chevron spokesman Rod
Spackman said.
The coker overhaul is expected to begin in the last full
week of April and continue for about four weeks, traders said.
A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material
from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum
coke, a coal substitute.