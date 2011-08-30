L.A. wholesale gasoline falls 6 cts on restart -trade

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
HOUSTON Aug 30 Wholesale gasoline premiums in the Los Angeles market fell 6 cents per gallon on Tuesday after ConocoPhillips (COP.N) announced the restart of a feedstock pipeline to its San Francisco Bay area refinery in Rodeo, California, traders said.
The pipeline to the 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo refinery was shut on Sunday to repair a leak.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standard sold at a 26-cent premium on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.