L.A. gasoline diffs rise 6.5 cents on BP work - trade

BRIEF-Aeromexico reports january 2017 traffic results
* For Jan ,demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (rpks), increased by 9.4%, year-on-year
Sept 15 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 6.5 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market as BP Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N) 265,000-barrels-per-day Carson, California refinery performed maintenance, traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded at 21 cents a gallon on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, traders said.
Gasoline finished on Wednesday at 14.5 cents a gallon on top of October RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Axalta Coating Systems - has appointed Ocean Vietnam International Trading Co as its distributor for Alesta Powder Coatings products in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high at the open on Tuesday.