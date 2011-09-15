版本:
L.A. gasoline diffs rise 6.5 cents on BP work - trade

 Sept 15 Wholesale gasoline differentials
climbed 6.5 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market as BP
Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N) 265,000-barrels-per-day Carson, California
refinery performed maintenance, traders said.
 Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards traded at 21 cents a gallon on top of the October
NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, traders said.
 Gasoline finished on Wednesday at 14.5 cents a gallon on
top of October RBOB.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)

