U.S. gasoline futures up 2 pct on supply worries, holiday demand

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. gasoline futures surged by
more than 2 percent on Thursday as an outage at the nation's
largest refinery added to a cluster of refinery problems,
fueling supply concerns as the United States enters into
high-demand holiday driving season.
Activity at Motiva Enterprises' 88,000 barrel per
day (bpd) gasoline-making unit decreased on Wednesday, energy
intelligence group Genscape said. The 600,000
bpd refinery at Port Arthur, Texas, is the largest in the United
States.
On Tuesday, a deadly explosion at Total's Antwerp refinery
in Belgium kept its gasoline-making unit offline.
The United States imported some 59,000 bpd of
oil products, on average, from Belgium in August, according to
U.S. government data, some 6,000 bpd of which were finished
gasoline.
U.S. gasoline futures were up 2.11 percent, or close
to 6 cents higher, at $2.7193 a gallon at 1:20 p.m. EST (1820
GMT), after trading as high as $2.7234. The December futures
contract looked on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain
in six weeks.
Two other U.S. refineries also dealt with maintenance and
other issues as drivers were set to take to the road for the
Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday.
Travel group AAA expects 38.9 million Americans to drive 50
miles (80 km) or more from their homes for the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday period, from Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 1.
"Demand is higher around holidays," said Stephen Schork,
editor of the Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania. "The
market is looking forward now and projecting potential
tightening."
Stocks of U.S. gasoline have been in decline for more than
one month. In Europe, gasoline stocks declined 28.2 percent from
last week to their lowest level since Oct. 25, 2012.
Data released on Wednesday that showed a large draw in U.S.
oil product stocks helped fuel the rise in the gasoline price,
analysts said.
"The draw in distillates was a major focus, and the fall in
gasoline stocks helped," said Bill Baruch, senior market
strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago.