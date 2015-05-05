California gasoline imports set to rise, experts say

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Shipments of gasoline that
meets California's strict environmental standards are expected
to rise in the coming weeks thanks to the start of summer
driving season and ongoing repairs at a key refinery, experts
said on Tuesday.
The state is currently importing more than 40,000 barrels
per day of gasoline by tanker vessel from other states and
countries, said David Hackett, president of oil logistic company
Stillwater Associates.
But more will be needed to keep the state's already
nation-leading pump prices in check, he said.
"There's a fleet headed this way," Hackett said, echoing
sentiments expressed by gasoline traders on Tuesday.
Reduced output from Exxon Mobil's Los Angeles-area
refinery in Torrance after an explosion and fire rocked the
plant in February has proved a major setback for in-state
supply.
Jeff Stevens, chief executive of Western Refining, said on
Tuesday that Torrance will not reach full production levels
again until late 2015 or early 2016.
Outside of California's 14 refineries, only a handful of
other U.S. facilities make California's special blend of
gasoline. Those that do, like refineries in Louisiana and Texas,
often find it too difficult and costly to send the gasoline to
California thanks to legal constraints on the types of vessels
that can carry the fuel.
Instead, California is more likely to get its shipments from
Canada, Europe, South Korean and Saudi Arabia, all of which have
refineries capable of making the gasoline.
Pump prices in the Golden State currently lead the nation,
according to GasBuddy.com. The average California price for
regular stood at $3.71 a gallon on Tuesday, up 28 cents from the
week-ago price and more than a dollar over the national average.
The current large price disparity between California and
U.S. prices will continue to make the California market an
attractive destination for out-of-state fuel producers, traders
said.
While that might be good news for oil companies, the
situation is dire for California drivers, said Jamie Court,
president of Consumer Watchdog.
His groups released a report on Tuesday arguing that oil
refineries have made large profits from recent gasoline price
spikes.
"The proof is in the oil companies' own profit reports," he
said, pointing to above average first quarter profits for
refining companies in the state, when prices rose at a record
pace. Court argues that oil companies should be required to keep
more gasoline in stockpiles in case a refinery goes down.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Diane Craft)