Asia Gasoline-India's BPCL, IOC buy to fill supply shortage

SINGAPORE, June 7 Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd(BPCL) have bought a
total 47,000 tonnes of gasoline as they seek to plug a supply
shortage caused by firm demand amid plant outages, traders said
on Friday.
IOC bought two cargoes comprising 15,000 tonnes for June
22-24 arrival at Paradip/Haldia and 7,000 tonnes for June 20 to
July 1 arrival at Kandla.
The seller of the IOC cargoes was an oil major, at premiums
estimated at an average of $7 to $8 a barrel to IOC's formula on
a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the traders said.
BPCL bought 25,000 tonnes of gasoline for June 18-22 arrival
at Kochi from Vitol at a premium of about $7 a barrel to
Singapore quotes on a C&F basis.
India has seen tighter supplies as summer holiday demand hit
just after Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and BPCL had each
had to shut a crude unit at a refinery due to fire.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp (MRPL)
and IOC had refineries under maintenance, which was adding to
the supply strain.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)