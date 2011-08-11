L.A. spot gasoline falls 8 cts on refinery fix -trade

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
HOUSTON Aug 11 Spot gasoline fell 8 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market due to the repair of an unidentified unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.
Wholesale gasoline sold down to 17 cents per gallon below the price for September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Excahnge.
Los Angeles market gasoline finished on Wednesday at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.