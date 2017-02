HOUSTON, Aug 26 Wholesale gasoline differentials in Los Angeles surged 20 cents per gallon on Friday morning after Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) reported two breakdowns at its 149,500-barrels-per-day refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.

Exxon reported flaring due to breakdowns on Thursday afternoon and again early on Friday, according to filings with the South Coast Air Quality Management District in southern California. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)