L.A. wholesale gasoline falls 15 cts -trade

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
HOUSTON, Aug 29 Wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 15 cents per gallon Monday at word that
production at Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day
(bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was
unaffected by a malfunction on Thursday, traders said.
Notice of flaring Thursday night at the Torrance refinery, a major gasoline producer in the L.A. market, sent prices for California gasoline up to 47 cents over October NYMEX RBOB on Friday.
On Monday, September-delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental requirements sold at 33 cents a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.