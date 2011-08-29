版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 00:35 BJT

L.A. wholesale gasoline falls 15 cts -trade

 HOUSTON, Aug 29 Wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 15 cents per gallon Monday at word that
production at Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day
(bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was
unaffected by a malfunction on Thursday, traders said.
 Notice of flaring Thursday night at the Torrance refinery,
a major gasoline producer in the L.A. market, sent prices for
California gasoline up to 47 cents over October NYMEX RBOB on
Friday.
 On Monday, September-delivery gasoline blended to meet
California's strict environmental requirements sold at 33 cents
a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

