Months later, Exxon refinery blast upsets California gasoline price

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 12 An explosion in February
that shut the gasoline-making unit of Exxon Mobil's
Torrance refinery near Los Angeles is still pushing up regional
gasoline prices, the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
said on Tuesday.
Average retail prices for regular gasoline in California as
a whole, and in Los Angeles specifically, have increased by 57
cents per gallon, and 63 cents per gallon, respectively, in the
past three weeks while average U.S. prices have increased by 20
cents per gallon, said T. Mason Hamilton, an analyst with EIA.
Reduced output from the Torrance facility has meant that
disruptions at other refineries, like a flaring event at
Chevron's Richmond refinery last month and maintenance at
Tesoro's Anacortes refinery in Washington state, have had
bigger-than-usual price impacts, he said.
"Supply disruptions in the tightly balanced and relatively
isolated California gasoline market have increased wholesale and
retail gasoline prices over the past several weeks," Hamilton
said in a post on the EIA website.
"The costs of adjusting supply sources, along with planned
and unplanned refinery outages and delayed resupply, have
contributed to the gasoline price increases," he said.
Four employees suffered minor injuries in the explosion and
production halted at the 100,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic
cracker (FCC), a central gasoline-producing unit.
An Exxon Mobil representative declined to comment Tuesday on
the current status of the unit.
Unlike other states, California does not have an extensive
series of pipelines connecting it to other markets and relies
heavily on its 14 in-state refineries to meet the state's
sizable demand.
A state also requires the use of more
environmentally-friendly blend of gasoline, which also limits
the availability of supply from other markets.
When supply disruptions occur, the region can be resupplied
in four ways, in-region inventories, marine movement from other
West Coast refineries, marine movements from other U.S. regions
and imports from outside the United States, such as Asia and
Europe.
Hamilton said imports of gasoline blending components to
California refineries have risen in recent weeks as refineries
attempt to produce more gasoline that meets the state's strict
standards.
(Editing by Grant McCool)