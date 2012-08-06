Chicago gasoline dives 25 cts with new cycle, pipeline restart

NEW YORK Aug 6 Chicago gasoline tumbled 25
cents a gallon on Monday, retreating after a rally the pervious
week, as traders switched to a new cycle and the U.S. regulator
approved the restart of a shut Canadian oil pipeline.
A short-term squeeze had emerged in the Chicago market last
week following a series of hiccups at Midwest refineries and the
shutdown of Enbridge's Line 14 crude pipeline that
supplies three major refineries near the city.
On Wednesday, differentials for Chicago Conventional
gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending (CBOB gasoline)
soared to a one-year high at 45.00 cents over the September RBOB
gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
The rally soon spread to the Gulf Coast market, which
supplies the Midwest whenever demand outstrips supply. Traders
rerouted barrels otherwise destined for New York to Chicago,
seeking better values for their fuel and brought a 6 percent
hike in New York Harbor's reformulated gasoline (RBOB gasoline)
market.
But Chicago CBOB gasoline values retreated in the second
half of the week following a selloff and settled at 36.00 cents
over futures on Friday, the last day of trading for cycle 1.
On Monday, cycle 2 kicked off trading at 13 cents over NYMEX
September futures and fell to 10.50 cents over futures, 25 cents
a gallon lower than Friday values.
The switch was the main cause for the discount on Monday,
according to veteran traders in the Chicago market. Pipeline
batches for the second cycle ship between Aug 10 and Aug 20 and
traders have to wait another week to get the shipments at
offline terminals.
"Suddenly you're staring at the end of the month and the
backwardation of the (futures market) is 21 cents," said Lewis
Adam, president of ADMO Energy LLC in Kansas City, pointing to
the premium of September futures against the NYMEX October
contract, which stood above 20 cents a gallon at market close on
Monday .
This steep difference between the two futures contracts
reduces the potential resell value of gasoline at the end of the
month when traders can actually take delivery of the fuel, Adams
explained.
"That's why people are really scared of the second cycle,"
he added.
Also weighing on gasoline differentials was news from the
U.S. pipeline regulator on Monday that it will allow Enbridge to
restart its crude oil pipeline after a rupture on the line
leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in rural Wisconsin late
last month.
The shutdown had affected crude supplies to major Midwest
refiners, including Citgo Petroleum's 167,000 bpd
plant in Lemont, Illinois.
Still, some of the refinery problems that started the supply
shortage remain.
BP Plc.'s 337,000 barrels-per-day refinery in
Whiting, Indiana, the largest producer of refined products in
the Midwest, is operating at reduced rates after a fire broke
out in a coker on Aug. 23.
Sources close to refinery operations have said maintenance
work -- to reverse damage done by the brief fire-- could take
anywhere between two to four weeks.
To make matters worse, Citgo had to shutdown a
gasoline-making Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the
Lemont refinery last Saturday following an equipment failure.
The company had said it will restart the unit late last week
but did not immediately respond to requests for comment.