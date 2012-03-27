Higher gasoline prices could stem travel plans-survey

* Summer travelers could limit spending
* New airfare increase set
March 27 Rising gasoline prices in the United
States could lead business and leisure travelers to cut back on
travel plans, which in turn could have implications for
airlines, hotels and retailers, a survey found.
A survey of some 2,500 people by the U.S. Travel Association
earlier this month found that higher gas prices would affect the
summer travel plans of 54 percent of vacationers who planned to
go by car. Among business people, 26.8 percent said rising fuel
prices would alter their summer travels.
Oil prices remain above $100 a barrel. U.S. crude
rose 49 cents to $107.52 a barrel on Tuesday, while Brent crude
gained 32 cents to $125.97.
The poll also found that higher airfares resulting from
rising oil prices would affect 43 percent of leisure travelers
and 25 percent of business travelers who planned to fly during
the summer.
On Monday, Southwest Airlines initiated a fare
increase of as much as $5 one way that was later matched by many
other carriers, including Delta Air Lines and United
Continental, according to FareCompare.com. Southwest
warned earlier this month that it did not expect to post a
profit for the first quarter because of rising fuel prices.
In the survey, about 44 percent of vacationers traveling by
auto said higher gasoline prices would lead them to take fewer
trips and spend less money shopping, and 37.4 percent said they
would curtail spending at restaurants.
For business travelers using a car, 27.7 percent indicated
more expensive gasoline would prompt them to spend less at
restaurants, while 22.3 percent would cut spending on hotels and
motels.
The survey also showed that rising gasoline and oil prices
would influence voting in this year's presidential election for
43 percent of travelers who said they would be affected by the
higher costs.