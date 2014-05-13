Gasoline spilled at Kinder Morgan station in S. Carolina -WSJ

May 12 Gasoline was spilled at a pipeline
pumping station in western South Carolina owned by Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday.
The report said the company did not say how much gasoline
was released, but said the spill is contained within the
Plantation Pipe Line Co facility in Anderson, South Carolina.
Kinder Morgan was not immediately available for comment and
the current operational status of the line is unknown.
Kinder Morgan owns 51 percent of Plantation Pipe Line Co and
operates the system, which delivers about 600,000 barrels per
day of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and biodiesel through its
4,989 km pipeline network which originates in Louisiana and ends
in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the company's
website.
