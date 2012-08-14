N.Asian gasoline cargo moving to U.S. on Chevron outage-traders

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SINGAPORE Aug 14 A Western trader is moving at least one gasoline cargo from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast (USWC) to plug a supply gap after a fire shut down the crude distillation unit at Chevron's Richmond, California refinery, three traders said on Tuesday.
The refinery is California's second-largest.
It is currently uneconomical to move Asian barrels to the USWC as supplies are tight, but traders said this reduction in Asian supplies should ease in a few days after a plant that was shut down in Vietnam resumes operations.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.