Portland gasoline climbs $1.10 over NYMEX -trade

HOUSTON, May 23 Unleaded gasoline climbed to $1.10 a gallon over the price for NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday in the Portland, Oregon, spot market on rumors of a problem with the restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said. Also lifting prices in West Coast spot markets was a 1.186- million barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory last week, according to a report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Gasoline traded in Portland on Tuesday at 51 cents over NYMEX RBOB.