Portland gasoline climbs $1.10 over NYMEX -trade

HOUSTON, May 23 Unleaded gasoline climbed to
$1.10 a gallon over the price for NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday
in the Portland, Oregon, spot market on rumors of a problem with
the restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.
Also lifting prices in West Coast spot markets was a 1.186-
million barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory last week,
according to a report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Gasoline traded in Portland on Tuesday at 51 cents over
NYMEX RBOB.