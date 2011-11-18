Italy Gas Plus enters Romania offshore gas, oil JV

* Gas Plus hydrocarbons share valued at 1.4 bcm in JV
* Exploration licence is granted until May 2014
MILAN Nov 18 Italy's fourth-biggest gas
producer, Gas Plus, has entered an offshore gas and oil
joint venture in Romania with a 15 percent stake, as part of its
push to expand international exploration and production
operations, it said on Friday.
Romania's National Agency of Mineral Resources (NAMR) has
approved a transfer of the stake in licences for offshore blocks
Midia and Pelican in the Black Sea to Gas Plus from Canada's
Sterling Resources Ltd, Gas Plus said in a statement.
Gas Plus declined to give financial details of the deal.
Under the JV, led by Sterling Resources with a 65 percent
stake and participated in by Petro Ventures with a 20 percent
stake, Gas Plus share of hydrocarbons reserves, including mostly
gas, is put at about 1.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), the company
said.
The exploration license is granted until May 2014, it said.
Gas Plus said its reserves in Italy are valued at 5.2 bcm.
"We are very happy about the official entry in one of the
most significant offshore projects in the Black Sea," Gas Plus
Chief Executive Davide Usberti said in the statement.
"It represents a concrete and important step in
internationalisation of our E&P activities, one of our goals
since our IPO in 2006," he said.
Sterling Resources has been long waiting for NAMR to
officially approve its request to grant licences for its
partners.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)