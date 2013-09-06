Norway conservatives to review Gassled tariff cut

| STOCKHOLM, Sept 6
STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 Norway's Conservative Party
will review a decision by the incumbent centre-left government
to cut gas pipeline tariffs if it wins elections on Monday, a
top party official said.
The current government plans to impose a 90 percent cut on
tariffs that the subsea Gassled pipeline network charges oil
companies to transport gas from North Sea production platforms
to processing plants in Norway and terminals in Britain,
Germany, France and Belgium.
A group of international investors, which has put $5.1
billion into Gassled, complain that the planned cut would cost
them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades and
would damage the outlook for further Norwegian infrastructure
investments.
"We will look into this if we get into government and will
consider whether we should change this decision," Siri Meling,
the Conservative Party spokeswoman on energy issues, told
Reuters.
The Gassled investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS
and France's Caisse des Depots.
Meling, a member of parliament and possible future minister,
said she had had several meetings with investors in the group.
"We think it is important that investments on the Norwegian
shelf should be predictable and stable, because we are competing
for investment with other places in the world."
The new tariffs, first announced in January and due to be
implemented in May, are set to become effective from October
2016, after the government postponed the measure following
bitter complaints by investors.
An energy ministry spokesman declined to comment on the
case.
Opinion polls suggest the right will win Monday's election
and that the Conservative Party could form a coalition
government with smaller conservative parties and the populist
anti-immigration Progress Party.
Last week, Progress Party finance spokesman Ketil
Solvik-Olsen, a leading contender to the post of oil minister,
said that if his party becomes part of the new government, it
would work to overturn the outgoing government's planned tariff
cuts and go back to the original tariffs.
Infrastructure investors own nearly 45 percent of Gassled.
The Norwegian state holds 46 percent and Statoil 5
percent, and the rest is held by several foreign energy and
utilities firms.
