Swiss hedge fund says expects win in Gategroup leadership fight

KUSNACHT, March 18 A hedge fund manager embroiled in a leadership fight with airline caterer Gategroup said on Friday he expects the Swiss company to abandon its bid to jettison a board member favored by the fund.

Board member Gerard van Kesteren will likely be renominated, RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who with Cologny Advisors owns an 11.3 percent Gategroup stake, told Reuters in an interview.

RBR and Cologny are also seeking to oust Gategroup Chairman Andreas Schmid. (Reporting by John Miller, Paul Arnold)

