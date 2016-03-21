Hedge funds win as Gategroup keeps van Kesteren on board

ZURICH, March 21 Airline caterer Gategroup on Monday renominated a board member it had sought to oust and said its chairman would quit next year, handing partial victory to hedge funds pushing the company to shake up leadership and change strategy.

The Swiss group's shares rose 2.2 percent by 1100 GMT.

Director Gerard van Kesteren, a former Kuehne & Nagel finance chief, will be proposed for re-election along with all other board members, a reversal of Gategroup's original plan to kick him off the panel.

Meanwhile, Andreas Schmid, Gategroup's chairman since 2009, will retire next year, resisting demands from hedge funds RBR Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors that he leave now.

The funds, which together own an 11 percent, or 110 million Swiss franc ($113.4 million), stake in the company, have sought to force Schmid out while keeping van Kestern after Gategroup swung to a 63.4 million franc loss last year.

Gategroup said it no longer wants to force van Kesteren off the board because differences "have been resolved through intensive and constructive dialogue".

Van Kesteren said on Monday that he supports the plan.

"The group now needs an aligned leadership and to be able to work without distraction," van Kesteren said in a statement sent out by the company.

RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who contends Gategroup is focusing too much on acquisitions and not enough on cost-cutting, has said Schmid's memberships on the boards of eight different companies including Airport Zurich have undermined his decision-making independence.

($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)