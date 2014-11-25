BRIEF-Gategroup Holding appoints Christoph Schmitz as new CFO

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 25 Gategroup Holding AG
* Says Board of Directors of Gategroup Holding AG has appointed Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Executive Management Board
* Says Schmitz will take up his new position with Gategroup on Jan. 19, 2015, succeeding Thomas Bucher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.