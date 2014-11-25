版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding appoints Christoph Schmitz as new CFO

Nov 25 Gategroup Holding AG

* Says Board of Directors of Gategroup Holding AG has appointed Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Executive Management Board

* Says Schmitz will take up his new position with Gategroup on Jan. 19, 2015, succeeding Thomas Bucher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐