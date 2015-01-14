版本:
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says Andrew Gibson steps down as CEO

Jan 14 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Says Andrew Gibson stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) Gategroup; board appoints Xavier Rossinyol as new CEO gategroup

* Says Andrew Gibson, CEO and member of board will step down, effective March 31, 2015, to undertake new professional opportunities in North America

* Says board of directors of Gategroup appoints Xavier Rossinyol, currently COO EMEA and Asia at Dufry, as the new CEO effective April 1, 2015

* Confirms its guidance for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
