BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says Andrew Gibson steps down as CEO

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Jan 14 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Says Andrew Gibson stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) Gategroup; board appoints Xavier Rossinyol as new CEO gategroup
* Says Andrew Gibson, CEO and member of board will step down, effective March 31, 2015, to undertake new professional opportunities in North America
* Says board of directors of Gategroup appoints Xavier Rossinyol, currently COO EMEA and Asia at Dufry, as the new CEO effective April 1, 2015
* Confirms its guidance for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA
* DANIEL SUTER TAKES ON ROLE OF CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)