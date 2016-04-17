Gategroup could list shares again after HNA deal -chairman in paper

ZURICH, April 17 Gategroup could list
its shares again on the Swiss stock exchange even after the
proposed takeover by China's HNA Group, the Swiss airline
catering firm's chairman told a Swiss newspaper.
Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global
expansion this week by agreeing an all-cash deal to buy
Gategroup for $1.5 billion.
HNA plans to delist Gategroup from the Swiss stock exchange
but Chairman Andreas Schmid left the door open for a return.
"It is not impossible that Gategroup one day returns again
to the stock exchange, whereby HNA could provide continuing
stability and continuity as an anchor shareholder," Schmid said
in an interview with SonntagsZeitung published on Sunday.
"This point is really near and dear to me. For me the point
is that the business does not again become the plaything of
speculators."
Gategroup has faced pressure this year from two hedge fund
investors, Cologny Advisors and RBR Capital Advisors, who had
demanded new board members and strategic changes.
The company's board has recommended the HNA offer and Schmid
repeated that the bid represented a high premium price which is
fair and reasonable, although RBR has criticised the offer as
too low.
Schmid also said the deal with HNA would help Gategroup to
grow faster and better in Asia.
The plan is for Gategroup to remain headquartered in
Switzerland though Schmid said this had not been written into
the contract.
"But during the course of the negotiations, our trust in HNA
has been solidified," Schmid was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)