BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says Q3 profit up 58.5 pct to CHF 37.1 mln

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
Nov 13 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Says total reported revenue of 828.9 million Swiss francs for Q3 (+1.6 pct versus Q3 previous year) and 2,252.6 million Swiss francs for first three quarters (-1.2 pct versus first three quarters 2013)
* Profit for Q3 up 58.5 pct to 37.1 million Swiss francs (2013: 23.4 million Swiss francs), and tripled to 30.6 million Swiss francs for first three quarters (2013:10.7 million Swiss francs)
* Full year 2014 outlook confirmed with EBITDA margin of 5.6 pct to 6.2 pct
* EBITDA of 128.6 million Swiss francs (5.7 pct) in first three quarters of 2014 compared to 127.6 million Swiss francs (5.6 pct) in previous year
* Sees FY 2014 revenues to be flat reflecting expected currency movements and portfolio adjustments
* Expects forward organic growth of 3-4 pct on a constant currency basis in FY
* Confirms its mid-term plan objectives of EBITDA range of 7.5 pct to 8.5 pct by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)