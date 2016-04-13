Harris sees HNA offer for Gategroup as 'reasonable' -paper

ZURICH, April 13 Chinese group HNA's takeover offer of 53 Swiss francs per share for airline catering company Gategroup is reasonable, a senior official at Gategroup stakeholder Harris Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We haven't made a definitive decision yet. All I can say is I find the price reasonable," said David Herro, Harris Associates' chief investment Officer for international shares when asked if Harris would tender its shares.

Chinese conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion this week by agreeing an all-cash deal to buy Gategroup for $1.5 billion, a price that hedge fund shareholder RBR Capital Advisors criticised as too low.

The stock closed on Tuesday at 52.00 francs.

