HNA declares offer to buy Gategroup successful

ZURICH, July 7 China's HNA Group said on
Thursday the 63.6 percent of the voting rights and shares in
Gategroup it now owns are sufficient for its takeover
bid for the Swiss airline catering firm to succeed, waiving the
minimum acceptance level it had set previously.
"HNA is pleased about this interim result and remains
confident that more shareholders of gategroup will recognize the
benefits of accepting the offer and therefore tender their
shares into the offer during the additional acceptance period,"
the Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate said in a
statement.
HNA stepped up its global expansion in April by agreeing an
all-cash deal to buy Gategroup for $1.5 billion, a price some
shareholders and analysts criticized at the time as too low.
HNA said the additional acceptance period of ten trading
days for the subsequent acceptance of the offer will start on
July 8 and prospectively run until July 21. The settlement of
the offer is expected to occur towards the end of the third
quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter 2016.
