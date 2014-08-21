BRIEF-Gategroup reports Q2 total revenue up by 2.6% to CHF 799.7 mln

Aug 21 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Confirms outlook on improved Q2 results
* Says total revenue at constant currency up by 2.6% to CHF
799.7 million for
Q2 and 2.7% up to CHF 1,505.6 million for H1
* Says full year 2014 outlook confirmed with an EBITDA margin
of 5.6% to 6.2%
* Says EBITDA margin of 5.6% for Q2 compared to 5.3% in
previous year and 4.3%
for H1, unchanged compared to previous year
* Says EBITDA was CHF 42.6 million in Q2 and compared to an
EBITDA of CHF 41.5
million in Q2 2013
* Says EBITDA of CHF 60.6 million in H1 2014 compared to CHF
62.6 million in H1
2013
* Says net loss reported for the period of CHF 6.5 million,
substantially lower
than previous year (CHF 12.7 million net loss)
