Car parts maker Tomkins files for IPO

Dec 23 Tomkins Plc, a manufacturer of auto parts
and building products that was taken private in 2010 in a $5
billion leveraged buyout, filed for an initial public offering
in the United States on Monday under the name Gates Global Inc.
In the filing, Gates proposed to raise up to $100 million in
the IPO. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in
its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could vary.
Reuters first reported last month, based on sources familiar
with the matter, that Onex Corp and the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board, or CPPIB, were exploring a sale of
Tomkins that could value it at as much as $7 billion.
[ID:nL2N0J725G}
A dual-track process to explore a sale of Tomkins to another
company or private equity firms, while also pressing ahead with
plans for an IPO, is expected to start in the first quarter of
2014, the sources said.
Gates is the name of the Tomkins division that accounts for
most of its business. The company decided to adopt this name as
its prepares for an IPO.
The Denver, Colorado-based firm has manufacturing operations
in 29 countries. It sells products ranging from power
transmission systems to acrylic bathtubs in over 120 countries,
according to the filing.
Gates serves a broad range of sectors, including oil and
gas, mining, construction, agriculture, transportation,
automotive and manufacturing.
The company generated $2.9 billion in sales and $536 million
in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization in the 12 months ending Sept. 28, the filing shows.
The Gates shares to be sold in the IPO will come only from
its private equity owners, which will pocket the proceeds,
according to the filing. The amount of shares to be sold has yet
to be disclosed.
Onex, CPPIB and Tomkins' management invested $2.2 billion as
equity when they took Tomkins private in 2010 for $5 billion,
including debt. In September 2012, CPPIB agreed to acquire
Tomkins' air distribution division, which makes products for
air-conditioning systems, for about $1.1 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are named as lead IPO
underwriters in the filing. Goldman Sachs will lead the effort
to sell the company outright to another party, the sources say.