UPDATE 1-Railcar lease rates near record highs -GATX

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 24 Railcar leasing company GATX
Corp says it sees lease rates for railcars that haul
crude oil remaining at or near record highs despite a pullback
in shipments earlier this year because of higher U.S. oil
prices.
Lease rates for general purpose cars, or those that haul
light-sweet or diluted Canadian heavy oil, fell about 10 percent
in the third quarter, Chief Executive Brian Kenney told analysts
during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.
But he added that overall rates have risen 500 percent in
the last three years, "so we're still very positive. The tank
car market rates are still at or near record highs."
The late spring and summer slowdown in moving U.S. crude
via rail came as U.S. oil prices rose, eroding a sharp
discount to London's Brent. Double-digit discounts
prompted a boom in crude movements by train because they were
wide enough to absorb extra transportation costs.
Railroads and analysts say that discount has somewhat
rebounded, prompting such shipments to pick up.
Railcar lease rates also have jumped in tandem with the
crude by rail movement, with per-month costs as high as $2,500
to $3,000, reminiscent of rates charged during the
ethanol-by-rail boom in the mid-2000s.
Without saying what GATX's lease rates are, Kenney said some
lease rates for railcars in the industry are falling, but those
declines largely involve short-term leases of six months to two
years. GATX focuses on locking in higher rates for longer
leases, and the average lease term for all railcar types during
the third quarter was more than five years.
"We will have revenue increases even if rates have peaked at
this point in time," he said.
There are about 316,000 tank cars in North America, 79
percent of which are owned by lessors like GATX, the company
said in a recent investor presentation. The rest are owned by
shippers.
GATX controls 23 percent of the leasing market, second to
Chicago-based Union Tank Car, a unit of the Marmon Group, which
is controlled by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
Others with smaller shares of the market include railcar
manufacturer Trinity Industries Inc and GE Capital Rail
Services, a division of General Electric Co.