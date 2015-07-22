Gávea founders to buy back firm from JPMorgan -WSJ

SAO PAULO, July 22 The founders of Brazilian
investment firm Gávea Investimentos Ltda have reached an
agreement to buy back the fund from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the Wall Street Journal's online edition reported on Wednesday,
citing sources with knowledge of the plans.
The Journal said the agreement has yet to be signed and is
currently being reviewed by lawyers. Under terms of the deal,
the firm will go back to its founders, including Brazil's former
central bank President Arminio Fraga, the paper said, citing
the sources.
JPMorgan, which five years ago bought a 55 percent stake in
Gávea and over time exercised an option to buy the remaining 45
percent from the founding partners, could be paid over the next
10 years with part of Gávea's earnings, the Journal said. The
newspaper said an estimated value of the deal was not
immediately available.
JPMorgan declined to comment on the report. Efforts to
contact Fraga were unsuccessful. Gávea did not comment.
The sale underscores efforts by JPMorgan to limit exposure
to Brazil at a delicate time for Latin America's largest
economy, the Journal said. The country is expected to slip into
its worst recession in 25 years, unemployment is climbing and
inflation is running at the fastest pace in over a decade.
According to the Journal, Gávea manages $5.3 billion in
assets, a figure expected to fall slightly with the
rearrangement. The company is based in Rio de Janeiro, has
offices in São Paulo and a staff of 140 people.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)