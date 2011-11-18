Brazil ex-president Cardoso named to Gavea board

* Former President Cardoso to join Gavea advisory board

* JPMorgan bought majority stake in Gavea last year

* Gavea's Fraga was c.bank chief under Cardoso

SAO PAULO, Nov 18 Former Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who is credited with ending years of hyperinflation in the South American nation, will join a newly created advisory board at Brazilian investment fund Gavea Investimentos, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Cardoso will be joined by Fabio Barbosa, the former chief executive officer of Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), and Claudio Sonder, a vice president at paper and pulp producer Suzano (SUZB5.SA), Gavea said.

The three-member board will provide guidance to Gavea CEO Arminio Fraga and partners on business development, strategy and risk assessment. Rio de Janeiro-based Gavea, which has $7 billion of investor money under management, last year sold a controlling stake to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N)

"Gavea is honored to welcome three individuals of such tremendous accomplishment and experience to our firm in an advisory role," said Fraga, who was Brazil's central bank president during Cardoso's second term, between 1999 and 2002.

Cardoso, who presided over Brazil between 1995 and 2002, helped implement tough monetary and fiscal policies first as a finance minister and then as president to put an end to decades of inflation. When he helped implement the so-called Real Plan in June 1994, inflation hovered around 5,000 percent a year.

Gavea was founded in 2003 shortly after Fraga left Brazil's central bank. The fund raised $1.9 billion for private equity investments in recent days, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Matthew Lewis)