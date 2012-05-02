UPDATE 1-Japan trading firms likely buyers for Gavilon-sources

* Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui vying for Gavilon-sources
* Final bids for US grain and energy trader this
week-sources
* Mitsui only interested in Gavilon's oil business-source
* Bidders question $5 bln valuation expectation-sources
By Soyoung Kim and Emi Emoto
NEW YORK/TOKYO, May 2 Japan's top trading
companies have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to buy
Gavilon, as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids
this week, according to several people familiar with the matter.
Marubeni Corp, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi
Corp -- three of Japan's top trading companies -- have
all been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as
they consider some $5 billion valuation sought by the company's
owners expensive, the sources said.
A purchase of Gavilon by Japan Inc would extend a string of
recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of
Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile
raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied
natural gas.
Representatives of the three Japanese trading companies all
declined to comment. Gavilon had no immediate comment while its
financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.
Gavilon has a sizeable presence in key U.S. agricultural
markets, including the third largest U.S. grains marketing
network behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill. It
also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an
energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil
storage, and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.
Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has
been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been
conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of
auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of
the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks remain
private.
Mitsui, on the other hand, has indicated that its interest
was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire
firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said. It
is not clear if Mitsubishi has interest in acquiring the company
as a whole.
Owners of Gavilon, who include hedge fund manager Dwight
Anderson and billionaire investor George Soros, have told
interested parties that they prefer to sell the company in its
entirety, people familiar with the matter have said.
The company, which has 2,000 employees, was hit along with
its rivals last year as volatile grain markets and the Japanese
bidders have questioned the valuation expectations set by
Gavilon's owners, they said.
Gavilon has projected $650 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in
2012. The company has hoped to reach a multiple of eight times
EBITDA in a sale, which would transfer to a value of more than
$5 billion.
But the strong yen has given Japanese trading houses an edge
in an overseas buying spree that has taken shape over the past
year.