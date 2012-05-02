UPDATE 2-Japan trading firms likely Gavilon buyers-sources

* Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui eye all or part of
Gavilon-sources
* Final bids for US grain and energy trader this
week-sources
* Mitsui only interested in Gavilon's oil business-source
* Bidders question $5 bln value expectation-sources
By Soyoung Kim and Emi Emoto
NEW YORK/TOKYO, May 2 Japan's top trading
companies have emerged as frontrunners in the race to buy
Gavilon as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids
this week, according to several people familiar with the matter.
Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui
& Co have all been evaluating bids for all or part of
Gavilon, even as they consider the valuation of over $5 billion
by the company's owners expensive, the sources said.
A purchase of Gavilon by Japan Inc would extend a string of
recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of
Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile
raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied
natural gas.
Representatives of the three Japanese trading companies all
declined to comment. Gavilon had no immediate comment while its
financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.
Gavilon has a sizeable presence in key U.S. agricultural
markets, boasting the third largest U.S. grains marketing
network behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill. It
also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an
energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil
storage, and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.
Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has
been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been
conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of
auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of
the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks remain
private.
Mitsubishi also is interested in acquiring the company as a
whole, one of the sources said.
Mitsui, on the other hand, has indicated that its interest
was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire
firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said.
Owners of Gavilon, who include hedge fund manager Dwight
Anderson and billionaire investor George Soros, have told
interested parties that they prefer to sell the company in its
entirety, people familiar with the matter have said. That could
make Mitsui as a less likely buyer.
VALUATION EXPECTATIONS
The company, with 2,000 employees, was hit along with its
rivals last year by volatile grain markets, and the Japanese
bidders have questioned the valuation expectations set by
Gavilon's owners, the sources said.
Gavilon has projected $650 million in 2012 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The
company has hoped to reach a multiple of eight times EBITDA in a
sale, which would transfer to a value of more than $5 billion.
But the strong yen has given Japanese trading houses an edge
in an overseas buying spree that has taken shape over the past
year.
Several Western buyers, including Swiss trader Glencore
International and U.S.-based Bunge Ltd, had
previously expressed interest in buying Gavilon, which received
initial bids in early March, according to the people familiar
with the matter. It is not clear if anyone else other than the
Japanese trading firms remains in the race.
Glencore had considered a Gavilon purchase earlier this
year, but its interest cooled after it agreed to buy Viterra
Inc, Canada's largest grain handler, for $6.2 billion in late
March, sources told Reuters previously.
Industry sources had also discounted Gavilon's two larger
rivals - Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill - as potential
buyers because of high antitrust hurdles.
Meanwhile, another Japanese trading company, Itochu Corp
, has decided not to pursue Gavilon after looking at the
company's businesses, a separate source close to the matter
said.
Japan is the world's biggest importer of corn, used chiefly
in animal feed, and its trading firms have been aggressively
turning overseas as an aging population caps demand at home for
agricultural products.
Marubeni, with annual grain trading volume of 20 million
tonnes, is pursuing global grain sales operations and has
partnered with China's Shandong Liuhe Group, its largest farming
corporation, in livestock and feed operations, according to the
firm's website.
Mitsui, which has pledged to strengthen grain as one of its
core businesses, already owns United Grain Corp, a U.S.-based
exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat, and large swathes of
cropland in Brazil.
The firms are also hungry for other resources. In March,
Marubeni was part of a group of investors that paid $3.6 billion
for a 30 percent stake in an Australian iron ore project.
Earlier this week, Mitsui and Mitsubishi said they would invest
$2 billion for a stake in an Australian LNG project.
Cairo-based Orascom Construction Industries, which invested
in the 2008 deal that created Gavilon and has a stake of about
17 percent, said in late March that it expected a sale would
close soon.
"We have received some interest and we expect a result in
the imminent future," Orascom Chief Executive Nassef Sawiris
told analysts on a conference call.