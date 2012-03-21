UPDATE 1-Grain trader Gavilon gets Asian takeover interest

* Mitsui, Marubeni, Noble among Gavilon suitors-sources
* Glencore's interest in Gavilon cools after Viterra
buy-sources
* Gavilon hopes for over $5 bln, around 8x 2012
EBITDA-sources
By Michael Erman, Soyoung Kim and Victoria Howley
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Several Asian trading
firms, including Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corp
and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and
energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
First round bids for the company, which is owned by hedge
fund manager Dwight Anderson and investors such as billionaire
George Soros, were due earlier in March, the sources said.
Sources have previously said that Swiss trader Glencore
and U.S. based Bunge Ltd had expressed interest
in the company before that deadline.
But Glencore's interest in Gavilon has cooled after it
agreed to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's largest grain
handler, in a $6.2 billion deal on Tuesday, according to one of
the sources.
Glencore will acquire Viterra and then sell off some parts
to Canada's Richardson International and Agrium Inc.
Several industry sources said Gavilon's two larger U.S.
rivals, Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill, are also
unlikely buyers because they would encounter antitrust problems
if they were to bid for all of the company.
That could give an advantage to some of the large Asian
trading firms vying for the company, especially the Japanese
backed by a strong yen.
All the Asian trading firms could not be immediately reached
for comment. Glencore and Gavilon declined to comment.
Gavilon is the third-largest grains marketing network in the
United States behind ADM and Cargill. The company has a leading
fertilizer distribution system, a network of grain storage bins
and oil storage facilities in Oklahoma.
A deal for Gavilon would give the Asian trading companies a
sizable presence in key U.S. agriculture markets. Aside from its
grains marketing network, Gavilon has a large footprint in the
U.S. fertilizer market and an energy operation that includes
storage tanks in the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.
Noble's grains and oilseeds operation would benefit from the
acquisition because its operations currently focus on South
America, Europe and Asia. Marubeni is pursuing global grain
sales operations.
Mitsui has pledged to "strengthen the grain business as one
of its core business areas." It already owns United Grain Corp,
an exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat based in the United
States.
Gavilon began exploring a sale and other fund-raising
options in January. The company is expected to have around $650
million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) in 2012, the sources said.
The company is hoping to reach a multiple of 8 times EBITDA
in a sale, they said, which would translate to a value of more
than $5 billion.
Gavilon has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the
process. The bank declined to comment.
The company, which buys crops from farmers and offers
storage and transportation services, suffered alongside many of
its peers last year as volatile grain markets sapped trading
profits, although it fared better than some.
Gavilon was created just four years ago when hedge fund
manager Anderson's Ospraie fund led a $2.8 billion deal to buy
the former commodity trading and merchandising operations of
ConAgra Foods Inc. But its roots go back 135 years to the Peavey
Co, one of the early traders of U.S. grains.
It now boasts over 320 million bushels of licensed storage
capacity, one of the biggest fertilizer distribution systems in
the world and 7 million barrels of crude oil storage -- plus a
large oil, grains and ethanol trading desk.
It has 2,000 employees and had $15.6 billion of revenue in
the fiscal year ended Sept. 2011, according to Moody's.