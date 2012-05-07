UPDATE 2-Japan's Marubeni says interested in buying Gavilon

* Mitsui, Mitsubishi says not interested
* Sources have said Japan's trading firms were interested
* Company's owners have valued it at more than $5 bln
By Koichi Kawaguchi
TOKYO, May 7 Marubeni Corp said on
Monday it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain and energy
trader Gavilon, establishing it as the most likely Asian buyer
of the company as rival Japanese trading houses played down the
chances they would bid.
"We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested,
as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States,"
President Teruo Asada told reporters in Tokyo, although he added
no progress had been made in talks.
Several people familiar with the matter said last week that
Marubeni, Mitsui and Mitsubishi had all been evaluating bids for
all or part of Gavilon, even though they considered the
valuation of more than $5 billion from the company's owners
expensive. The U.S. grain and energy trader is seeking final
bids, the sources said.
Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp both said
on Monday they were not in negotiations to buy Gavilon, which
began exploring a sale in January.
A purchase of Gavilon by Marubeni would extend a string of
acquisitions marking the recent emergence of Japan's trading
houses as controlling investors in high-profile raw materials
projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied natural gas.
Gavilon, whose owners include George Soros and hedge fund
manager Dwight Anderson, has a sizeable presence in key U.S.
agricultural markets, boasting the third largest U.S. grains
marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland and
Cargill.
It also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market,
an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil
storage and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.
The company, with 2,000 employees, was hit along with its
rivals last year by volatile grain markets, and bidders have
questioned the valuation expectations set by Gavilon's owners,
the sources said.
Gavilon has projected $650 million in 2012 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The
company has hoped to reach a multiple of eight times EBITDA in a
sale, which would transfer to a value of more than $5 billion.
But the strong yen has given Japanese trading houses an edge
in an overseas buying spree that has taken shape over the past
year.
Industry sources have in recent months also identified Swiss
commodities trader Glencore, U.S.-based Bunge Ltd
and Singapore-based Noble Group as potential
bidders.
Glencore's interest has cooled, a source said in March,
after it agreed to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's largest
grain handler, in a $6.2 billion deal.
DUE DILIGENCE
Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has
been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been
conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of
auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of
the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks were
private.
Marubeni said on Monday its net income rose 26 percent to
172 billion yen ($2.15 billion), a record, as sales gained 17
percent to 10.6 trillion yen. The company had about 730 billion
yen in cash on hand at the end of March. Marubeni has 2.15
trillion yen of long-term debt.
A Mitsubishi spokesman said on Monday that the company was
not in negotiations to buy Gavilon.
One of the sources had said last week that Mitsubishi was
interested in acquiring the company as a whole.
Mitsui, on the other hand, had indicated that its interest
was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire
firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said.
"We are not interested," Mitsui President Masami Iijima said
on Monday. When asked if the company put in a bid last week, he
said: "They didn't ask us to submit a bid."
Rival trading house Itochu Corp said on Monday
nothing was under consideration regarding Gavilon. Itochu
decided not to pursue a bid after looking at Gavilon's business,
one of the sources had said last week.