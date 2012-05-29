版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 16:59 BJT

Marubeni to part finance Gavilon deal via bank borrowing

TOKYO May 29 Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday it will finance part of the $3.6 billion cost of acquiring U.S. grain merchant Gavilon LLC through bank borrowing.

Marubeni said earlier in the day that it will buy Gavilon has debts of $2 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐